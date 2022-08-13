The Listening School Launches ‘Essential Skills Development Programme’

The Listening School in partnership with Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary institutions, has launched the Essential Skills Development Programme, which focuses on helping students to build their interpersonal, communication, and self-management skills as Schools, workplaces, and business environments are becoming more complex and competitive by the day.

The Essential Skills Development program is an online, self-paced, impact programme aimed at helping teachers and parents practice and teaches effective essential skills to boost students’ academic performance and prepare them for the world of work.

First, developing effective Communication Skills, which are fundamental to success in many aspects of life as well as enhancing our interpersonal relationships, both at school, at home, and at work.

The second, Self-management Skills, which are developed to enhance their ability to manage their behaviour, thoughts, and emotions consciously and productively.

The third outcome aims to empower their resilience, grit, problem-solving, conflict management, and ability to navigate different personalities and situations.

Students with strong interpersonal skills can help maintain a positive and harmonious internal and external environment. Representatives from education institutions, and civil society organizations got together to launch the “Essential Skills Development Programme” for students and teachers and advocate for its long-term success.

The launch began with an opening speech delivered by Ebele Chukwujama, MD/CEO of The Listening School, and Mr. Kingsley Etukudo, Director of Programmes, Principal of Rosebay International School.

The Listening School calls for increased collaboration and partnerships from parents, academic professionals, state governments, organizations, and private and public institutions in promoting the “ Essential Skills Development Programme “ across schools, states, and regions.