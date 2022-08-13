Saraki, Fayemi Urge Youths to Shun Politicians with Questionable Character

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Ahead of 2023 general elections, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday counselled youths in the country to shun politicians that possess questionable integrity, credibility and good character so as to have good governance in the country.

Also, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has urged persons with good character to shun apathy in governance and politics of the country.

The duo spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State capital at a summit organised to celebrate this year’s International Youths Day and birthday of the former Minister of Youths and Sports Development and Kwara Central senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for 2023 polls, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

The summit with the theme ‘Leadership As Character’, was organised by Omoluabi Foundation established by Abdullahi.

Saraki said that, “Nigeria is in its current mess as a result of choice of leadership,” admonishing followers to always vote for politicians with good character.

“I implore the youths to go out and do what is right in 2023 by voting for the candidates that have character, courage and competence.

“We are lucky that in a few months time we will have an opportunity to press a reset button. It is time we look at ourselves and ask which of our leaders has character.”

He added, “The time for propaganda has gone. We should look at the character of the person that wants to lead us. If we get the character right we will get the economy, security and cost of living right.

“If we the voters don’t have character to do what is right this country will not move forward. We should not always blame the leaders, the followers have a role to play.”

Governor Fayemi, who was represented by the state Information and Value Orientation Commissioner, Akin Omole, said “in our contemporary Nigeria, persons with good character and integrity should not be apathetic to politics and governance process. We should also retool our leadership recruitment.

“Every person that has character (Omoluabi) in Nigeria must from now be part of governance process. “We should not leave the governance system to charlatans. If people with character participate in politics, the country will have the needed change.

“And we must demonstrate good character in fixing the society.”

Earlier, Abdullahi said Nigeria faced a very dangerous future “if we do not make right investment in our youths.

“Nigeria has a youth population that is more than the entire population of several West African countries put together.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Segun Adeniyi, urged the youths to imbibe the spirit of character and integrity.