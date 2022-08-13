 Peter Obi Makes First Visit to Redemption City

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, was at Redemption City for the first time recently to attend the 70th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“We welcome to the Redemption Camp for the first time Mr. Peter Obi,” said the announcer, and this was followed by loud applause from the congregation.

Other dignitaries were introduced at the 70th Annual Convention with the theme ‘Perfect Jubilee’. They include, the Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke; the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his wife; and the National Superintendent of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and National Treasurer of the PFN, Reverend Sam Aboyeji.