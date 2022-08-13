  • Saturday, 13th August, 2022

Oshoala Makes 2022 Ballon D’Or Nominees List  

Assist Oshoala’s year hit another high as she was announced as one of the nominees for the 2022 Ballon D’Or.

Oshoala had some weeks ago been awarded the African Women’s Player of the Year for the fifth time, breaking her own achievement.

Her scintillating year saw her become the Pichichi winner in Soain despite not being in action for two months.

She sustained an injury during Nigeria’s opening game against South Africa at the 2022 WAFCON where the Super Falcons ended in fourth place.

Oshoala was nominated alongside 19 other players including; Selma Bacha, Fridolina Rolfo, Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze, Sam Kerr, Christiane Endler, Lena Oberdorf, Kadidiatou Diani, Catarina Macario and Alexia Putellas.

Others are Alexandra Popp, Aitana Bonmatí, Wendie Renard, Alex Morgan,  Beth Mead, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Millie Bright, Trinity Rodman and Ada Hegerberg.

Oshoala faces a strong list of great female footballers who have had excellent accomplishments in the year 2022.

The Super Falcons star is expected to lead Nigeria to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

