Ndidi Backs Leicester for Success against Arsenal at the Emirate Today

Ahead of Leicester’s visit to the Emirates today against Arsenal, Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has said they hope to pick something from the game while he also improves on his fitness.

Ndidi added that Arsenal are a big team and will be difficult to play against but believes they’ll be high on confidence if they snatch a good result.

“Every game is a difficult game, home or away – as long as you’re playing any team in the Premier League. It just depends on your tactics and is based on what you are going to present in the game and the way you go about it,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.

Arsenal defeated the Foxes in both legs last season but their Nigerian midfield enforcer expects more this time around.

“I think it’s one of those games where you go there, and anything can happen. If we stick to our tactics and then do everything properly, I think we can get something out of the game.

“It was a good win for them against Palace and I think they’ll have the confidence now. So, it’s just for us now to look for our confidence. If we can get something out of this one, it is very good for the confidence moving forwards.”

Leicester lost a comfortable 2-0 lead against Brentford to draw the game and Ndidi said they have to be focused on the came.

“Of course, Arsenal is a big team. As players, we know every game we want to achieve a certain goal. We have our aims this season also and for every game we know we have to do our best to get something out of it. So, I think it’s another game that we look forward to and see what comes out of the game.”

Since joining Leicester City in January 2017, Ndidi has faced Arsenal eight times and managed only two wins from those games, five matches were lost and one drawn.