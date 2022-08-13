Naijatastic Launches new ‘Support Artist’ and ‘YouTube Link to Audio Track Upload’ features

Music streaming and discovery platform Naijatastic recently launched two new features a few weeks ago.

One of these features lets fans directly support independent artists using the “Support Artists” button on their profile. This support artists button is activated when the artist inputs his / her payment link through their account settings area.

This allows artists to get financial love from their fans. Apart from streaming royalties where artists can earn money, the Naijatastic “Support Artist” button is yet another simple remuneration and monetization vantage point.

With the number of Nigerian artists releasing music by the thousands yearly, the remuneration problem is getting worse, not better, and this is simply due to the complex royalty arithmetic which makes streaming revenue to grow more slowly, especially for independent artists with a small fan base. Naijatastic’s support buttons will not fix all of the problems faced by artists / creators for revenue generation in the music business, but it is a crucial step in the artist’s journey.

The second feature allows artists or creators to add a YouTube video link to any uploaded track. Naijatastic understands that sometimes watching the video to a particular song can make it go viral.

“We also appreciate the level of hard work that artists put into making videos for their music, as well as the ability to earn on their YouTube channels.

“These were some of the reasons why we decided to take it upon ourselves to implement this Music Video feature for uploads on the platform. Now, when artists upload music on Naijatastic, they have the option to add the track’s YouTube video link (if available).

“If you have already uploaded your music track on the Naijatastic platform in the past and you later made a music video for it, you can easily “EDIT” the track from your profile, and add a Youtube link to it. This will be displayed as a YouTube icon below the track,” Naijatastic said.

With the implementation of these features, Naijatastic shows its level of commitment to continue to show their unending support for independent artists from Nigeria, Africa and the diaspora. These features are available on both PC / laptop (website) and mobile devices (iOS and Android apps).