Miscellaneous Thoughts Nigeriana

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

Flogged daily by national indiscretion and absurdism, we often ventilate our thoughts on several issues in spurts of interventions so as to somehow retain our sanity, and maintain a sense of balance. Here is a collection of sporadic thoughts and reactions to the Nigerian drama of the moment – some sort of rebuttals of emerging inglorious efforts of state actors to threaten the sanity of already traumatized citizenry…and other matters.

Contagious Tears of a Champion

‘I cried with Tobi Amusan… with gold on her neck, and eyes fixed on the sound of Nigeria’s national anthem… Oh, that lovely Monday morn, July 25, 2022 was a momentous day for Nigeria.

We cried together in that brief moment under God’s countenance.

We cried at the hope and possibilities that a thriving and prosperous Nigeria can produce.

We cried with our hearts bursting with hope that those who make peace, unity, progress and prosperity impossible to flourish in Nigeria will soon fritter away and whither into oblivion.

We, all the millions of Amusans…and several other millions groaning under unimaginable maladministration and political opportunism, our time to stand on high pedestals and lift the glory of Nigeria high and proud is getting close. Yes, very close.

Time to truly say, “Good morning, Nigeria”!

NEWS: We didn’t increase petrol price, marketers did – FG (Punch)

My POINT: Hmmmm…upon the unsustainable subsisting SUBSIDY that has made a mockery of our budgets?

Some people are surely sleeping on duty! Everyday, we receive one amazing revelation from the incredible throne near Zuma Rock.

I don tire….

NEWS: Ayman al-Zawahiri: Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike – BBC

My POINT: In the other news, what we see are local leaders having breakfast meetings, prayer sessions, chieftaincy ceremonies, amnesty appeals and such soul-dispiriting intercourses with murderous bandits, terrorists and such violent miscreants.

So, what are we doing with our own Tucanos, sting drones, and such stealth ops…to knock off their strategic operatives in those forests? And save our infantry needless deaths.

Tiredness just tire me for my country!

The Madness of 2023

In a nation which has been for long misled by rogues and raped by bandits – to be brutally blunt, we are now basically left with three options in whom to vote for: the Robber vs Kidnapper vs Pickpocket.

Irrespective of your sentiments, choose who is likely to hurt your future the least. Remember, you can’t eat your cake and still desire to showcase it.

Just pick the least self-centered, the least entitled, and the least polarising, in your estimation.

And if you’re wrong, your children will be the angry beneficiaries… while your memories are thrashed in the passage of history. Unless something ginormous happens…especially to those who dream of the miraculous!

Who Is Your Candidate’s Mouth?

As a result of our colonial experience, many Nigerians today are unconsciously multilingual – that is, some of us can speak our mother tongue, English, Pidgin, etc, interchangeably.

Within the context of geo-political interactions, it is expedient, and a clear case of enlightened self-interest for smart politicians to project an aura of detribalised and cosmopolitan mindsets…in their actions, disposition, and visceral optics.

If you desire to operate on a national or subnational scale, one of the obvious and deliberate ways to reflect this, and inject some atom of inclusiveness, is in the choice of the politician’s spokesperson.

It speaks well of you when your spokesman is of a different tongue or tribe from you…further projecting the universality of your persona, ideology and worldview…as the campaigns begin by the end of next month.

So, who is your candidate’s spokesperson? Is your candidate a thinker or a tanker? Is he mindful of perceptions or simply insensitive and obtuse? Are you supporting your candidate indiscriminately – warts and all? Or do you want your candidate to represent the best of you? Pause. Think before you answer.

Audacity of Hubris

Political leadership is not about tribal superiority, longevity, how old you are, your elite connections, and such mundane parameters of estimating political pedigree.

If you see a seeming groundswell of support and brand magnetism being enjoyed by a younger, more acceptable co-contestant, and you desire the best for your country, you should step down your ambition, and subsume your interest under the weight and history of a lifetime opportunity thrown up by a movement and momentum capable of dislocating the suffocating status quo. If you truly care for your country…

It doesn’t matter if you have the entire Kano and Jigawa in your pocket… you should have read the signs of the times, and acceded to run behind the fellow igniting fresh passion and credible hope in the younger generations. Some actually nursed the belief that a miracle was afoot.

Now, you’d rather chop off your nose so as to spite your face… And you really expect to win something? Hubris.

The Gathering Unimagined Storms

The other day, Osun witnessed 54% of voter turnout – when you consider those who collected PVCs, and not just registrants. There is a story and a warning behind that percentage, and the final result.

Let the winners and losers NOT rejoice or mourn too deeply. They should not overly praise or condemn their strategies and pointmen.

The people of Nigeria – nay the people of Osun – appear to have regained their voice with the help of the new electoral act…and a fresh sense of self-determination… despite the dirty incentive of cash-for-votes scaling up.

Let those who have ears hear what the times are saying…and avoid class suicide…or mass disgrace.

Why I Like The Choice Of Kashim Shettima!

It is high time we put to test the opportunity to bury the nonsensical political ruse of using religion and regions to divide us – the political correctness of choosing a Christian/Muslim or Northern/Southern tickets in national elections. Add also the expediency of rotational political offices (states and national) without regard for merit, integrity and competence…and such political gimmicks entrenched long ago in our body politic. So, let Nigerians decide, freely and fairly, whether Bola Tinubu’s pick (of Kashim Shettima as running mate) is political astuteness marked by leadership courage, or ill-reasoned presumptuousness wrapped in Hubris.

So, let the politicians tell the electorates what they like, and let the critical sectors of the civil society mobilise and sensitise according to their consciences – so that the people may choose aright.

Let February 2023 come quickly – so Nigeria may survive by her decision.