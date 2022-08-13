MG4 Electric Agile, Dynamic, Fresh, Exceptional Design 

Bennett Oghifo

Agility in aluminium and steel, the all-new MG4 Electric is set to enter the European market in autumn 2022. Thanks to its distinctive and sporty appearance, its already drawing nothing but admiring glances. The C-segment hatchback E-car’s appeal comes from a striking bonnet influenced by LED headlights and sharp lines, a lively and multi-layered rear end, and a two-tone roof that boasts sophisticated aerodynamics. The MG4 Electric will be the first MG model to be based on the new MSP platform (Modular Scalable Platform). The electric hatch enjoys a correspondingly fresh appearance.

“The MG4 Electric sees MG Motor take another key step in its long history”, said Xinyu Liu, CEO of MG Motor Europe. “The MG4 Electric is not just the first model on our technologically sophisticated and extremely flexible MSP platform, but also represents the unfettered, youthful and cool spirit embodied by the brand as it forges a path to the future. This is particularly reflected in the design of the MG4 Electric. Designers, engineers and the entire management team are looking forward to the market launch this autumn and we can hardly wait to see how the customers react to our new model.”

Independent, striking, yet unmistakeably part of the MG family

MG Motor follows a clear strategy for vehicle design. Each model is developed to harmonise with the preferences of the relevant target group, while retaining the key features of the MG Motor family. “For almost a century, MG Motor has been developing innovative cars for sporty, young-hearted customers. Even in the current era of purely electric vehicles”, said Mr. Shao Jingfeng, Global Design Director of SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Company. “The task now facing designers is how to embody the brand’s concept and values with intelligent products to the outside world.

With this mission in mind, we have involved our global design studios – the SAIC Design Center in Shanghai and the Advanced Design Studio in London. We also worked with the Royal College of Art and other institutions. The goal was to conduct global market research and use this knowledge to jointly develop the MG4 Electric.”

Striking lines, sporty design: the exterior of the MG4 Electric

The MG4 Electric makes an immediate impression with its distinctive bonnet. In addition to the striking headlights, the tilted upright indicators generate a lively look as part of the dynamic lines above the front splitter. The daytime running lights with no fewer than 28 LEDs that form six vertical fibre-optic stripes create a clear front-end design. High and low beam in three reflective bowls on each side combined with LED turning lights generate a true E-car image.

The influence of these lines continues to the multi-layered rear end via the diversified design of corresponding light edges. A dual-wing rear spoiler marks the culmination of the two-tone roof and its sophisticated aerodynamics, while optically extending the line of the entire car and improving the airflow to the rear. The complex LED tail lights pick up on the sculpted side lines. With their 172 LEDs, they represent the highlight at the rear of the MG4 Electric.

Less is more – interior with carefully considered control elements

The MG4 Electric offers a simple, user-friendly interior where the pleasant atmosphere reveals the influence of technology. The cockpit has been designed to maximise the available space with light, lean instrument panels and control elements, using high-quality materials and careful installation, while emphasising the MG4 Electric’s core principles of simplicity, technology and quality. The floating design of the centre console creates more space and integrates useful functions such as storage for smartphones. The four-way adjustable double-spoke steering wheel with minimalist designed control buttons also follows this principle.

For early birds: Pre-orders are available now

Pre-orders for the MG4 Electric are now available at www.mgmotor.eu/model/mg4 for anyone intending to be one of the first customers when the model hits the market this autumn. Place a non-binding reservation in respect of a production slot for the new MG4 Electric, confirm your pre-order at a MG authorized dealer, and you will be able to enjoy the MG4 Electric earlier than anyone else.

Edging closer to market launch – the MG4 Electric adds a splash of colour to E-car autumn

The pre-production MG4 Electric model that has already been on show uses orange accent colours, while its black-and-white camouflaged counterpart is currently completing 120,000 kilometres of final testing across Europe. The MG4 Electric will then add a splash of E-car colour with its Europe-wide market launch this autumn. The MG4 Electric will then be ready to go in the following colour schemes: Pebble Black, Dover White, Medal Silver, Andes Grey, Diamond Red, Brighton Blue and Fizzy Orange.

The MG4 Electric is MG Motor’s most advanced vehicle to date. Its battery allows up to 450 kilometres of WLTP range*, yet at 110 millimetres it is currently the thinnest in the industry. With rear-wheel drive and a weight distribution of 50:50, MG Motor also had a vehicle with particularly agile driving dynamics in mind. With an Advanced Driving Assistance (MG Pilot system) and a “Zero Thermal Runaway” safety concept, the safety protection of the passengers has been put front and centre. And comfort is not neglected either, with the highly advanced connectivity solutions as standard, for example. The basis for this is the new MSP platform, with the MG4 Electric being the first MG model to be based on it.