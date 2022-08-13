How Kizz Daniel Failed to ‘Buga’ Tanzanians

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Raving on the success of his mega hit single ‘Buga’, Afro-pop star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, popularly known as Kizz Daniel was enmeshed in a saga this week following his purported arrest in Tanzania. The singer’s absence at a well-publicized concert he was said to have been paid for was the reason. Kizz Daniel was meant to headline the Summer Amplified Concert at the Warehouse Arena (Old Next Door Arena) in Dar es Salaam, the country’s capital, last Sunday night.

As part of his Afro Classic World Tour, ‘Vado D Great’ was scheduled to perform in Tanzania August 7, Rwanda August 13, and Malawi August 27. The singer had arrived in Tanzania but was said to have failed to appear at the show that featured Tanzanian singers such as Mario, Saraphina and Mabantu. According to the show promoter, Stephen Uwa, Kizz Daniel’s luggage which had his clothes and a particular gold chain in it could not be delivered by the airline he flew to Tanzania.

“He said the airline didn’t bring his bag. That is why he could not perform because his gold chain is not there and he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted the gold chain to perform, he wanted everything,” Uwa said during a live Instagram chat with OAP Daddy Freeze. Uwa said he provided new outfits and accessories for Kizz who refused to take them.

Uwa, a Tanzanian-based Nigerian show promoter, said it was a premium show. He explained how he contracted Kizz Daniel through his agent, Paul O. “My company is new here. I had all contract with Paul O is the one I booked Kizz directly from. Paul O cried all night trying to beg this guy ‘Please go to this show’, he called from America!

“I paid this guy $60,000 to perform on this show. I knelt down on my knees. I was like ‘Bro, you are damaging me. . . I’m a Nigerian.”

Peeved by his absence, some Tanzanians were seen in viral video throwing objects on the empty stage after they had waited hours for the singer. Revelers were also seen walking out angrily while expressing their dissatisfaction.

Kizz Daniel was then taken to Oyster Bay Police Station Civil Police in Dar es Salaam. Addressing the issue at a press conference on Tuesday in Tanzania, Kizz Daniel apologized to fans, gave his side of the incident, and promised to make up for the show.

He said he had agreed with Str8up Vibes (the event coordinators) to go on with the show. “We agreed to put up a show on Friday (August 12). A free show. So, I will be partnering with Str8up Vibes. Also, I must apologise to the fans. None of this was intentional. I love my job. Mainly, I love performing.

“I didn’t mean to disrespect the fans. It was never intentional. I wanted to perform. I came to Tanzania to perform, but due to some circumstances way beyond my power, we couldn’t make that happen. I apologise once again to the people of Tanzania, and I hope you guys give me another chance to give you a show, to give you a proper show, a beautiful show,” the ‘Buga’ crooner said.

Explaining his absence at the show, Kizz narrated how he arrived in Nairobi, Kenya from Kampala, Uganda where he had performed. He said the plane he was supposed to fly had already departed. He said he got there by 12pm and was delayed in Nairobi for eight hours before he got a connecting flight. Upon arriving in Dar es Salam, he said he discovered that some of his belongings had been forgotten.

“The organisers assured me we’d get other equipment. We arrived at the hotel at 9 p.m. and sent my band to the hall to practice. Unfortunately, the band failed because the fans had already entered the venue. I tried contacting the designers here to get clothes. When I decided to leave the venue, I was told it was unsafe already. The fans got angry.

“We agreed with the organisers that we will apologise to the fans and organise another show. On the second day, news spread and the police followed me to the hotel, not to arrest me but to question me about what happened,” he said.

Uwa would later in another session with Daddy Freeze, alongside Kizz Daniel’s brother, Folu, recant his earlier statement while admitting that there were technical issues that could have hindered the singer from performing at the show if he had gone on. When asked by Daddy Freeze why he claimed Kizz Daniel insisted that he won’t perform because he didn’t have his gold chain, he stated that “emotions were high that night”.

Uwa also admitted that Kizz Daniel tried to salvage the situation by actually getting to the venue where his band had rushed to rehearse but on getting there, the situation had gone out of hand. The singer’s brother disclosed that Kizz Daniel was not paid in full, in response Steven claimed that $60,000 was earlier paid, but it was not paid to Kizz Daniel directly, but through Paul O.

He also stated that the singer was not arrested but taken in for questioning to know what really happened. Uwa admitted that all these happened, but said they were only trying not to have issues with authorities because they are new in business in the country and also didn’t know how to tell the concert-goers that it has been postponed.