Hag Vows to Restore the Glory Days to Man Utd

The new Manchester United manager was responding to a question on how long he needs to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford and his answer had echoes of that which Jurgen Klopp gave in his first press conference after being appointed Liverpool manager seven years ago.

On that occasion, the German caused a few raised eyebrows when he predicted: “If I sit here in four years, I am pretty confident we will have one title.”

But will Ten Hag – who won three Eredivisie titles, including two league and cup doubles in four full seasons as Ajax boss – be afforded such time at United?

“I cannot ask the fans to be patient – I hope they will be – because they want to see a winning team and that is why I am here, but I have to produce it,” he said when we sat down to discuss his team’s start to the new season. “But the process takes time, it is what it is.”

This is five days after United laboured to a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton – the Seagulls’ first-ever victory at Old Trafford – to kick off the Ten Hag reign, although luckily the Dutchman operates a “24-hour rule – you celebrate, or moan, after that you move on”.

There was much that still pleased the new man, even in defeat, including his side’s response to going 2-0 down in the first half and how they improved on the ball in the second period, while the source of the goal that gave United hope of a comeback also encouraged him.

“The goal we make, last season we were not that good in set plays, so we make a goal out of set plays and that is really positive,” he said.

At the same time, though, there was clearly much that worried Ten Hag.

“A lot (was wrong with the display), that is clear,” he said. “It starts of course with the result, but also the performance, in many aspects we were not good. But it is quite normal though in the start of the season when you have to get together and when you want to get a way of playing.

“We went quite well in pre-season, but now you miss two players still against a good team and we have to perform better.”