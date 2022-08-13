 FCTA Raids Uncompleted Buildings, Arrests 480 Criminal Suspects

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The combined security Joint Task Force of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested 480 suspected criminals in a pre-dawn raid on uncompleted buildings and undeveloped plots in Maitama and Wuse II districts of Abuja.

The Commander of the task team, Bennett Igweh, said the suspects were apprehended after the team combed some of the black spots within the FCT.

He said the suspects, who were mainly men had coveted the green areas, undeveloped plots and unoccupied houses into a hideout for criminal activities.

According to him, the said items that were recovered from them included police uniforms, mobile phones, loaded pistol, machetes and charms.

He vowed the suspects would be profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

Igweh asserted that the suspects lived in unauthorised places in the FCT, including the shanties and black spots in order to commit havoc in Abuja.

“We will do thorough profiling because we are suspecting that there could be escapees from Kuje Correctional Centre.

“We are starting from the city centre, and we will expand it to other areas, the exercise will reach 21 satellite villages and towns; from Kabusa, Gishiri, Waru, Wasa and others. We have told them to find where they will go or find a lawful settlement that they can live. We have agreed that if you fight us, we will fight you,” he said.

“This operation is one that the security agencies have started since we are about to start operation G-7 but we want to clear the city centre of criminals.

Igweh said the suspects specialised in robbery and were caught with varying security uniforms.

“In one of the camps, we recovered a fully loaded pistol because we took them by surprise, that was why we were able to recover what we had recovered. We will continue to take them by surprise, as this operation will not stop. We have started it this midnight, and we will continue. We have asked them to leave the town as they are not supposed to be here.”