Deborah Gold’s Debut Single is Ready

Tosin Clegg

Afro pop and R&B artiste, Ojugbana Deborah Gold Ndidi with the stage name Deborah Gold is set for the official release and unveiling of her debut single titled “Mister”.

Her sojourn into music started when she was a member of a little girls’ musical group at the age 11. However, amazingly at age 14, she started putting lyrics together and writing her own songs.

Inspired by acts like Madonna, Toni Braxton, Lady Gaga & Beyoncé, after her studies at the North American University, Houdegbe; she made the decision to pursue her career in music.

Professionally, Deborah Gold started recording at age 21 as she is now set to make her impact in the entertainment industry and as well bless the world with her beautiful vocals.

Speaking on the debut song, she said the song is about love, heartache, affection and loyalty. “Also, it’s about strength, self-knowledge, and it embodies a strong sense of self confidence.”