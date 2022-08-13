  • Saturday, 13th August, 2022

Deborah Gold’s Debut Single is Ready

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Tosin Clegg

Afro pop and R&B artiste, Ojugbana Deborah Gold Ndidi with the stage name Deborah Gold is set for the official release and unveiling of her debut single titled “Mister”.

Her sojourn into music started when she was a member of a little girls’ musical group at the age 11. However, amazingly at age 14, she started putting lyrics together and writing her own songs.

Inspired by acts like Madonna, Toni Braxton, Lady Gaga & Beyoncé, after her studies at the North American University, Houdegbe; she made the decision to pursue her career in music. 

Professionally, Deborah Gold started recording at age 21 as she is now set to make her impact in the entertainment industry and as well bless the world with her beautiful vocals.

Speaking on the debut song, she said the song is about love, heartache, affection and loyalty. “Also, it’s about strength, self-knowledge, and it embodies a strong sense of self confidence.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.