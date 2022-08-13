Coscharis Motors Promises Customers Increased Value for Money

Bennett Oghifo

Rising from a two day strategy retreat session, the top management team of one of the leading auto player, Coscharis Motors Plc has resolved to further deliver value for money to their numerous stakeholders in all ramifications of their customer engagement.

According to a statement issued by Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Coscharis Group, “From the sales of their brand new vehicles down to the aftersales service offerings and the total brand experience, Coscharis’ promise is to give top notch customer experience that will further endear all their brands represented in Nigeria to various customers across board.”

Speaking at the retreat, held recently in Lagos, the President/CEO of Coscharis Group that has Coscharis Motors Plc as one of the subsidiaries of the Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CON charged the team to continually delight all customers by going extra mile to deliver the actual value for money as the company’s pay off line states.

He said, “In the present dispensation where all the customer demand for is excellent service and value for their hard earned money, we do not have a choice rather than to go extra mile at all times not just to win a new customer but to retain them and earn their respect to naturally become our brand ambassadors. For us to remain an institution that is timeless in relevance as our vision, we have to constantly be driven by our brand promise to deliver value for money at all times in all our engagements with our stakeholders in all ramifications”.

In the same vein, the Group Managing Director of Coscharis Group, Josiah Samuel equally charged the entire team that drives the Coscharis Motors business to always leverage on every opportunities that arise to make a positive impression on every customer. According to him, “explore all the customer touch points to deliver a top notch customer service experience to the customer in a way that shows you truly cherish their patronage and remain relevant for all their automobile needs at all times.”

From the robust and engaging strategy sessions, the entire team resolved to continue to deliver excellent customer experience in all ramifications of product and service delivery towards remaining the leading and preferred brand of choice to stakeholders.

The retreat brought together under one roof all the various team leaders across Auto sales, Aftersales, Assembly Plant, Certified Cars, Auto Care, Auto Component, Finance, Human Resources, Logistics, Ordering, Imports, Information Technology, Marketing and Corporate Communications respectively to brainstorm on how to collectively raise the bar in delivering total top notch customer satisfaction from a super team.

“Coscharis Motors Plc remains the leading player in the automotive industry in Nigeria with a very strong brand presence that has a robust reputable portfolio representing exclusively globally respected iconic brands like Renault, Ford, Ford Truck, BMW, Jaguar LandRover and Rolls-Royce amongst others for both Sales and Aftersales in the auto sales division. While Coscharis equally represent exclusively in Nigeria under the Autocare and Auto component divisions global brands like the Abro products that cuts across car and home accessories like fresheners, batteries amongst others together with various vehicle parts for all brands of vehicles you have in the market.”