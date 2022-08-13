‘Collision Course’ from Bolanle Austen-Peters Premieres on Netflix

Bolanle Austen-Peters (BAP) Productions’ multiple award-winning blockbuster, “Collision Course”, is set for premiere on Netflix.

A statement issued in Lagos last Wednesday by BAP, the producers of award-winning films – “93 DAYS”, “Bling Lagosians” and “Man of God” – said “Collision Course” would be available on Netflix from Friday September 2 for a universal release.

The film was directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, and produced by Joseph Umoibom and James Amuta.

Featuring Chioma Akpotha, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kelechi Udegbe, Ade Laoye, Kenneth Okolie, Bimbo Manuel, Gregory Ojefua, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), Kalu Ikeagwu, and Nobert Young, Collision is a heart thumping story told in 24 hours that dives into the lives of a police officer, a young up and coming artiste and some rogue element in the society.

The movie is set against the background of widespread agitations against police brutality in Nigeria and how youths were ready to make their voices heard.

Regarded as one of Mrs. Austen-Peters’ most accomplished works, ‘Collision Course’ has earned national acclaim since its Nigerian premiere last October 2021 as the closing film for the prestigious African Film Festival (AFRIFF), where it earned Kelechi Udegbe the Best Actor in A Lead Role award.

It also picked two out of the four awards for which it was nominated at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

And early this year, the film emerged as West Africa’s Best Movie at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

BAP is a leading multi-purpose production and content creating company in the areas of film, television, documentaries, series and stage productions.

‘Collision Course’ is their latest film on Netflix after ‘Bling Lagosians’ and ‘Man of God’.