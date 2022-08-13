Coca-Cola Begins ’Believe and Win- Under-The-Crown’ Promo

Omolabake Fasogbon

Beverage brand, Coca-Cola Nigeria has kicked – off ‘Believe and Win- Under-The-Crown’ promo to reward and delight consumers during the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup competition.

The promo packs reward worth over N400 million, an all-expense paid trip for five lucky winners to watch the world cup in Qatar.

Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria, Bunmi Adeniba stated that the promo will cover 35cl/50cl RGB and 35cl/50cl/60cl PET of core brands which include: Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fanta Zero Sugar, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar and Schweppes.

She informed that five lucky winners would be selected from each region – Lagos, West, East, Central, and North regions at national draws.

“To participate in the promo, consumers are required to purchase any of the Coca-Cola products with a white cap and look under the crown for the unique code. On finding a code, consumers are expected to dial a designated code, using their mobile devices at no cost to them.

“With the promo set to end on October 31st, 2022, football lovers are encouraged to enjoy the refreshing taste of these Coca-Cola beverages and enter the promotion for free”, she said.

Adeniba explained that all the white crowns would have unique codes underneath them as all participating entries would be entered into the draw for the grand prize, based on terms and conditions.

“The promotion is about bringing people together, refreshing our communities, and being there for our consumers at all times”, she added.

