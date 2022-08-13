Chike Collaborates with AU on Covid-19 Song

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Singer-songwriter and actor, Chike Ezekpeazu simply known as Chike, has revealed plans with the African Union (AU) for a song aimed at inspiring people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The music star spoke about the forthcoming project in Lagos during a press engagement organised by AU and Bingwa Initiative that drives 70 percent vaccination target across Africa before 2023. Chike stated that using familiar faces to get the information passed leads to more trust in the process and gives more credibility to the essence of getting vaccinated.

“I’m so excited to be part of this, when people talk about vaccination, there’s a lot of myths. I’m happy that Bingwa is doing that sensitisation which they want me to champion by getting people to get vaccinated,” the ‘Boo of the Booless’ said about the plans on the COVID-19 song.

The Initiative aims to engage the creative community in creating more awareness content to promote Covid-19 vaccination across the continent. Creatives in attendance include popular TikToker Jennifer Onyekwelu, social media influencer; Pamilerin, and Pencil Comedian. In addition, the initiative seeks to establish a network of champions that aims to scale-up the rate of covid-19 vaccination across Africa by 70 percent before 2023 through youth engagement.

Tagged AU COVID-19 vaccination Bingwa Initiative is a public-private-youth initiative driven in partnership with Trace TV, Mastercard Foundation, GIZ, UNICEF, and many others.

The event was graced by Ngwenya Prudence Nonkululeko, the acting director of Women, Gender and Youth Directorate at the AU Commission; and Chrys Promesse Kaniki, Senior Technical Officer for Strategic Programmes, Africa CDC executive office.