  • Saturday, 13th August, 2022

CEO Vintage Deluxe Interior Commiserates with Abutex over Mother’s Death

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Deluxe Interior Chief Francis Nwaogwugwu Mune, has commiserated with the Managing Director of Abutex Food Equipment Abuchi Vincent Iloanya over the mother’s death, Mrs. Ifeoma Iloanya.

Mrs. Ifeoma Iloanya died on Thursday, after a brief illness. 

In a condolence message signed by the interior king, Mune asked Abutex to take solace in the fact that the mother lived a fulfilled life, and successfully mentored and guided him to the path of success.

According to Mune, “I received the news of the demise of your beloved mother Mrs. Iloanya with shock but we are consoled by the fact that she lived an exemplary life as a great mother.”

Further, Mune said: “As my family and I join the entire family of Iloanya and the entire people of Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State in mourning this great soul, we pray that God almighty her eternal rest, amen.”

