Balloranking: I’m Just Different with my Own Sound

Singer and songwriter Balogun Olamilekan, popularly known as Balloranking, is one of the young artistes leading the new generation of Nigerian Afro-Sounds. Born on November 20, 2000 in the Surulere area of Lagos, Balloranking started pursuing his career at the age of 17 and has stopped at nothing to be more than a street artiste. With million streams and downloads on digital platform reflect his large fan-base and it is evident that Balloranking keeps growing. In this chat with Ferdinand Ekechukwu, the fast rising act shares among other things, his journey, current project and plans

When did music start for you?

I started my musical career at the age of 17 and the motivation to do music started at my place of work where I learnt graphics designing. My boss constantly played musical instruments at work and since then, my drive to make good music has been a never ending one.

Can you take us through your background?

I am from a middleclass family. I am the last born and the only boy of the family and I have five elder sisters. My dad works as a welder.

Who are your biggest inspirations? Musical influences?

Fela, Burna Boy, Wizkid.

Are there challenges you face as a rising star?

Yes, just usual challenges every artist at my level faces. just trying to make music and trying to ensure the fans love it.

What is it that you feel stands you out from the rest of the current artistes right now?

Well, I am just different and I have my own sound, I think that makes me original.

What’s your process of song making?

My music comes with feelings. I sing with reality. I could sing about what has happened to me or around me in the past or what is going on at that moment.

What kind of song do you do?

I make Afro-music, conscious music and Hip-pop.

What’s your current project and plans for the rest of year?

I just released new music off my forthcoming EP, titled “Realize” featuring Seyi Vibes. My EP is one to watch out for because I am sure my fans will love it. I have some amazing artists on it including international artists, so I can say it is nothing like what is expected, it will be way more than expectations. My fans will be proud of me.

What do you enjoy the most about being an artist and creative?

I simply enjoy recording and performing on stage.