Aisha Wakil, Co-defendants Bag 5-year Jail Term for N66m Fraud

Aisha Alkali Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram, and her co-defendants, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede, have been sentenced to five years jail terms each for conspiring to steal N66m.

The Borno State High Court under the trial Justice Aisha Kumaliya handed down the sentence to them yesterday, in a suit brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Maiduguri Zonal Command.

The count two of the three-count charge against them states, “That you, Tahiru Saidu Daura, while being a programme manager of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, and Aisha Wakil, being the CEO of Complete Care and Aid Foundation on the 7th September, 2018, in Maiduguri within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced Ali Tijjani, the CEO and alter ego of AMTMAT Global Ventures to deliver to you, processed maize grains (biski), valued at N51,000,000.00 (Fifty-one Million Naira) which you are yet to pay and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

According to a statement by the EFCC yesterday, “The convicts on September 7, 2018, while serving as promoter and managers of a non-governmental organisation, Complete Care and Aids Foundation, induced one Ali Tijjani, and his company, AMTMAT Global Ventures to supply N51 million worth of processed maize grain also known as “biski” for which they refused to pay.

AMTMAT Global Ventures, EFCC said, further processed and paid N15 million for their journey to Morocco but that they refused to defray the cost.