Adesoga Hits Stardom with ‘Vibrate’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Multitalented and Trinidad-based Nigerian artiste, Odunbamku Adesoga Somorin has hit the airwaves with his debut single, titled ‘Vibrate’. Vibrate was released August 1, to coincide with Trinidad and Tobago Day of emancipation. Adesoga said his latest drop is simply telling everyone to follow there intuition.

He said: “It is about energy and feeling vibes. Religion calls it spirits, science calls it energy, in the streets we call it vibes and we trust it. Everything my team and I are doing is guided by energy. Yes we want to do music for people to dance but at the same time, we want to be current, as we know that we are in a world and a period where we need to trust our energy and intuition before making decision. Vibrate also reminds us on the need to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery”.

The 19- year old singer who says he draws inspiration from Fela Anikulapo Kuti hoped to influence governance and societal change with his songs. “There is a problem bigger than the government presently, no doubt, government is also a problem which we can reach through lyricism, but my work will look at what has been institutionalised in form of religion, governance and how people relate to each other in terms of not having grasp of their own language”.

Adesoga, a culture enthusiast and student of psychology hails from Ogun State.

He sees himself attaining legendary status and grabbing nominations and award of highly coveted Grammy and others. The new release was produced by Oshé Phillip Lewis of Xia records. Vibrate audio version is presently available on all streaming platforms, with the video version set to hit the space next year.