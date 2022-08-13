Access Bank, Edtech Firms Equip Youngsters with STEAM Skills  

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Foremost financial institution, Access bank Plc. in collaboration with four indigenous edtech companies have channeled efforts and resources towards promoting and inspiring STEAM education among youngsters.

STEAM which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics education, provides essential 21st-century knowledge to equip students with future-ready skills for innovative and tech-driven workforce.

The bank’s commitment to this cause was further demonstrated as a major sponsor at the 2nd ‘STEAM Fun Fest conference and exhibition’, that held at Landmark event center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The initiative was birthed through the collaborative effort of Jadesola Adedeji of STEM-MET, Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu of Edufun Technik, Titi Adewusi of 9ijakids and Wale Ogunjobi of SabiTeach.

The conference themed, “STEAM: From Classroom to the Real World,” gathered no fewer than 6000 children and led participants from classroom experience to a world of reality in an interactive and fun-filled environment.

Participants from across public and primary schools were equipped with relevant practical skills such as robotics, coding, engineering, design, science experiments, and drone technology to complement their classroom learning.

Featured Masterclasses included seasoned speakers including Tarebi Alebiosu, Founder, QShop Tech Inc.; Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO of Future Softwares; Hugo Obi, Founder of Maliyo Games, Charles Emembolu, Co-founder of Tech Quest Academy and Anita Odiete, Lead, Customer Success Strategy of Flutterwave, amongst others.

Remarking, Head Sustainability at Access Bank Plc., Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan restated the bank’s commitment to children’s development as a child’s friendly and future-oriented institution.

“We are passionate champions of educational causes and we are pleased to be a lead sponsor of the 2022 STEAM Fun Fest that equipped over 6,000 children who are the next generation, with the skills needed to succeed in the future. We believe that STEAM education is indispensable to the sustained growth and stability of the nation’s economy and in building a workforce that is relevant for the future.”

Speaking on the programmme, one of the organisers and Co-Founder of 9ijakids, Titi Adewusi stated that early exposure to skills and knowledge of STEAM would prepare children to be successful innovators now and in future.

She said, “This is an opportunity to expose children to the future of work as we know that technology is going to account for 75% of future jobs and to ensure that children are aware of this. We must expose them to a world beyond mathematics, English, and science.”

One of the participants, Agnes Adewusi from Alimosho Senior Grammar School commented that the experience was worth the while, adding that she had a detailed grasp of robotics skills and also caught fun.