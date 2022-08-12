With Lifemate-AG Mortage TV Show Partnership, Family Dreams Come True

Yinka Olatunbosun

They called it ‘The Big Family Dream TV Show.’ In 2019, an exciting television content produced by Bafot Studios transformed the reel to reality. Fifty families raced to be part of this family game show towards winning a fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment. Sponsored by AG Mortgage Bank Plc and Lifemate Furniture, the show premiered in MNET’s African Family Magic in October 2019. Bafot Studios, the producers of ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things Nigeria,’ brought the game show ‘The Big Family Dream’ to strengthen family bonds and provide entertainment for the people.

Essentially, the show was curated with questions that test financial literacy, and was indeed rigorous right from its audition stage. By the time the show ended, the global pandemic struck.

The Hange family emerged as the winner of the first season of the show and moved into the new home in Abuja in 2021. Oludare Onasanya, the Executive Producer, led a ‘thank you visit’ to Lifemate Furniture, Oregun Lagos and the AG Mortgage Bank Plc, recently where the winning family would for the first time meet the sponsors of the life-changing game show. The family was received by the Brands Promotion Director, Lifemate Furniture, Jasen Wei and the company’s Sales Director, Kevin Xie. After expressing their heartfelt appreciation, a large painting was presented as a gift to the company while the Media Manager, Orebayo Ejiemhen expressed the joy of the directors in brief.

“It is part of our corporate social responsibility to give back to society. That’s why we are a part of this. When it came to this sponsorship, it was no brainer to us because we care about Nigerian families. I am glad that people appreciate what we do and they send us messages that they enjoy the furniture in their new homes,’’ she remarked.

Christiana Okwuwasi, a Corporate Communications Executive at AG Mortgage Bank Plc, revealed that the show is a reflection of the mission and vision of AG Mortgage Plc to provide affordable and livable homes for its customers.

“For the second season, we want to continue the tradition of uniting families. In the last season, the prize winner had one home but now we have made available four homes for families to win. Yes, the family dream show is for our customers. So, the winning is not just for the star prize; there are other consolation prizes,’’ she revealed.

Abraham Terna Hange, the family head for the winning family explained how the journey towards clinching the prize at the game show was executed.

“At first, we were very nervous,’’ he recounted. “But as we progressed, we started gaining some confidence. I told my family members, ‘This is getting serious. Let us be focused.’ At some point, we started having fun, enjoying the show. From the onset, we knew it was a family show and the game part required everyone’s participation and we did not have a lead. It was teamwork; very organic. When the outcome came, it was natural for the children to react the way they did. We put in all our best.’’

His wife, Osinachi Edith Hange recalled the initial apprehension when they heard about the game show.

“I remember when I told my husband about it, he was a bit wary. But when we saw the other families at the audition, I was reassured. We started attending the show. I told him to come for the next audition. It is a blessing for us to be picked as winners, and it was our wedding anniversary- 15 years,’’ she said.

The couple had to manage the children’s expectations so that they would be able to accept whatever outcome of the game show. They were elated when they became winners. Hange, who works as an engineer, is impressed by the quality of life that the dream home offers.

“It’s wonderful. Some things are better experienced than heard. When you talk about Lifemate furniture, it is superb. I am an engineer and I do a lot of field work. My job is physically demanding. With the new home, we have the best furniture in terms of comfort and posture,’’ he said.