Viva Detergent Makes Nancy Isime Brand Ambassador

Mary Nnah

Aspira Nigeria Limited, manufacturers and distributors of hygiene/personal care, dental care, and laundry care products in Nigeria, has unveiled Nancy Isime, one of Nigeria’s most versatile actresses and TV hosts, as the new brand ambassador for Viva detergent, a flagship product of Aspira.

Viva Detergent is fast becoming a household name since its introduction into the Nigerian market in 2017. The brand has grown to be synonymous with quality, trust, and reliability. Viva detergent is produced using advanced state-of-the-art technology by an experienced team of industry experts at its state-of-the-art facility in Nigeria.

Addressing guests after the signing ceremony at their Ikeja, Lagos office, Mr. Santosh Kumar, the Chief Marketing Officer of Aspira Nigeria said that Nancy Isime’s goal-getting persona influenced her brand association with Viva Detergent.

He reiterated, “Viva Detergent has always held on to its promise of providing good quality products at affordable prices. We never compromise on quality and innovation, and Nancy Isime, who aspires to be excellent in everything she does, is a great example of this. We are excited to have her on board with us.”

“We chose Nancy to be our ambassador because she is a true example of a woman who has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry,” said Sami Jaafar, managing director of Aspira Nig. Ltd. “She has been a source of inspiration for millions of Nigerian youth, whom she has connected with because of her incredible talent.”

Jaafar added that “recognizing and empowering youths is one of our core values because we believe that the youths are leaders of tomorrow and so we must connect with them.”

Speaking on her appointment as the new face of Viva detergent, Nancy said: “I am excited about this opportunity because I have always been a fan of VIVA. The quality of Viva detergent and its effectiveness is aligns with my passion for excellence. I am proud of this brand and will use my talent and position to advance the brand in every capacity I can. I want to thank the management of Aspira Nig. LTD for this opportunity”, Nancy Isime concluded.