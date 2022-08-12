  • Friday, 12th August, 2022

SERENA IN TEARS, ‘EVOLVING AWAY’, GRADUALLY…

An emotional Serena Williams has admitted she is “terrible at goodbyes” following defeat by Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open yesterday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost 6-2 6-4 in Toronto in her first match since announcing she will be “evolving away”from tennis.

The American, 40, received a standing ovation on court and had the full backing of the crowd throughout.

“It was a lot of emotions obviously,” said Williams.

