  • Saturday, 13th August, 2022

Dynamic Pageant Unveils Reality Show for Nigerian Models

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Dynamic Pageant Reality Show has unveiled the first reality TV show for models in Nigeria entitled, ‘Dynamic Pageant Reality Show’ with N10 million and car prizes.

Addressing pressmen at the Cubana club, Ikeja Lagos, the organisers stated that the show aims to change the face of modelling in Nigeria.

This is to boost the strength, worth and quality of the upcoming models, moulding them into models beyond the pageantry and giving them exposure beyond the shores of the nation.

The Executive Producer, Mr Thierry Nzue said: “Some years ago, I started a modelling company in Manchester, Dynamic City Models, which is the brainchild of this show. I found out that in the West there is a void of African models in Europe. 

“Not that they don’t exist but their presence is quite a few in the modelling industry over there, especially in the UK” after he found out that there was no platform that encouraged Africans to become models. 

Nzue expressed: “So I did some research on how we can help fill this void. We decided that we should create a reality show that the individuals will have to protect themselves, their strength, their worth, and their quality.”

Hence, he described the unveiling as a new beginning while highlighting that there is life after the show. “That is what we are interested in, not the pageantry itself.”

The executive producer noted that the show is not pageantry alone; it’s pageantry that will model participants into a model. 

“It is not just looking for that individual to do the catwalk, but moulding somebody to become a professional model which you or that individual will propagate beyond Nigeria’s shores,” says Nzue.

According to the Project Manager, Anthony Adeola, the winner of the show will go home with N10 million with a brand new car. “And we have signed up contracts with Dynamic City Models in Manchester.”

Senator Florence Ita Giwa is the matron on this project. “This is about the viewer’s vote and the public vote.”

