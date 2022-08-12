DJ MixMaster Brown Announces Lords Of The Mix Season 4

Houston based Nigerian legendary Disc Jockey, EkpeyongOtu a.k.a DJ MixMaster Brown is back with his annualAfrobeats DJ Competition tagged, LORDS OF THE MIX. The event, which was created to promote AfrobeatsMusic, inspire and keep the DJ art active while creating an opportunity for artists, fans and industry stakeholders to network since 2018, will continue this year in itsfourth Season.

Lords Of The Mix DJ Competition which is sponsored by Wazobia Market, is open to all nationalities regardless of their colour or race. The event is also a free for all party, including the competing DJs and the fans. According tothe “Calabar Boy” as DJ MixMaster Brown is also called,“This is one of the ways I’m giving back to the industry that I have helped to build in the last 33 years.”

In addition to the plaques and bragging rights, thewinner, first, and second runners-up will go home withmouth-watering cash prizes. The contestants will be judged by 5 seasoned DJs including renowned DJ Jimmy Jatt and DJ Tee. The judges will be looking out for the DJs with best mix, blend, timing, scratch, beat juggling, speed work, stage craft while looking out for crowd feedback. “The contestants must also have not less than five or 20% Afrobeats songs on their set,” MixMaster Brown added.

To participate in the competition, interested DJs are required to register on the official website as all entries are verified and shortlisted ahead of the main event which will hold on October 6, 2022 at Ebony Lounge, Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas.

Commenting more on the coming event, DJ MixMaster Brown, the founder and executive producer of Lords Of The Mix said, “If experience is anything. It has shown the team that the event gets bigger each year. We have been gathering feedbacks and suggestions over the last couple of years and we will make sure we show the participants and fans that we hear them loud and clear. I also want to appeal to DJs to please support each other. The numerous streaming platforms is enough threat to the existence of the art of deejaying, so the least we can do is support each other.”

Past winners include Black American DJ D-Wreck (2018),Hispanic DJ Krooks (2019) and Puerto Rican DJ Silent Killa (2020). The event could not hold in 2021 due to the extension of Covid restrictions, but this year promises to be double dose of the excitement.