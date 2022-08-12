Buhari: Insecurity has Overstretched Nigeria’s Military, Resources Deployment

* Launches national crisis management doctrine

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria’s current security challenges have overstretched the deployment of security agencies and the nation’s resources.

The president, who spoke Friday at the State House, Abuja at the launch of the National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD), also noted that the evolving state of insecurity, with the emergence of the Boko Haram terror group and other forms of criminal activities, has worsened fears among Nigerians.

His words: “The emergence of the Boko Haram terrorist group as well as bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria considerably changed the country’s security situation, leaving panic in the minds of the populace.

‘‘These and other security challenges confronting the nation tend to stretch the deployment of our security agencies, resources and national security apparatus.”

He was, however, of the view that the newly launched NCMD will strengthen the nation’s security by bridging the gap created by extensive deployment of security services through fostering collaboration amongst Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to him, the NCMD, which was developed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), in coordination with relevant MDAs, would ensure greater successes in tackling national crisis.

The president lauded the efforts of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), his staff and members of the working group from various responder MDAs for the remarkable work in developing the doctrine.

He described the feat as a significant milestone in recognition of the need for collective efforts towards achieving coordinated, effective and efficient national crisis management.

‘‘This shows the renewed promise and commitment of this administration to managing crisis in the country,’’ the president said, urging ONSA to continue to play its coordinating role amongst crisis response stakeholders to achieve greater successes.

President Buhari also appreciated the British Government for its collaboration in the development of the doctrine, as well as the United States Government for its support, urging them to sustain the relationship.

He recounted that at the inception of his administration, Nigeria was faced with multiple security challenges ranging from terrorism, kidnapping, to banditry, ethnic militia attacks, oil theft, rape, gun running and various acts emanating from violent extremism.

‘‘Owing to the dynamics of these crises, the Office of the National Security Adviser revised the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) which I endorsed in August 2016.

‘‘Within this strategy are certain work streams, which include the prepare and implement strands that seek to mitigate the impact of terrorist attacks by building resilience and redundancies to ensure continuity of business; and a framework for the mobilization of coordinated cross-government efforts respectively.

‘‘I am glad that the Office of the National Security Adviser has not relented in its efforts to implement the NACTEST by coordinating relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to develop the National Crisis Management Doctrine,’’ he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the NSA explained that work on the doctrine started in 2014 but was given impetus after the president endorsed the revised NACTEST, which has five work streams namely: Forestall, Secure, Identify, Prepare and Implement.

Monguno also added that the NCMD, which is a subset of the NACTEST, fulfills the work streams to ‘Prepare’ and to ‘Implement.’

According to him, ‘‘The doctrine provides a detailed methodology for national crises response, outlining how the various relevant MDAs should interact at the strategic, operational and tactical levels.

‘‘It is to be noted that the NCMD can be used to manage both malicious threats and civil emergencies owing to the general principles set out within it.’’