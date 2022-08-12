Bayelsa Rewards Outstanding Corps Members with Cash

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has honoured five National Youth Service Corps members who distinguished themselves during the 2021 Batch B (Stream I and II) service year.

To appreciate their outstanding performance, the corps members were presented with award certificates personally signed by the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and a cash reward of N250,000 to each of the state honour awardees and N200,000 for the Chairman’s Honour Awardees respectively.

Corps member Nkwocha Chukwuemeka Callistus BY/21B/2536 emerged the overall best in the State Honours category, while two others-Olufemi Ebenezer BY/21B/0649, and Chukwuma Sandra Chinwendu BY/21B/0913-came second and third respectively.

Also, corps member Obeta Christian Chukwuebuka BY/12B/0412, and Ogban Peter Obong BY/21B/0121, scooped the Chairman’s Honours Award.

The honorees were adjudged to have performed very well during the orientation course, primary assignment and Community Development Services (CDS)

Speaking during the low-key passing out programme for the 2021 Batch B Stream II corps members in Yenagoa yesterday, the Governor Diri, who was represented by his Executive Assistant on NYSC Matters, Hon Wisdom Richard Poyeri, commended the awardees for their selfless contributions to the development of the state.

Diri particularly commended them for going the extra mile to add value to their host communities, noting that his government will continue to recognise and appreciate outstanding corps members.

The governor congratulated the 2021 Batch Stream II corps members for a successful year, and urged them to continue to be patriotic to the country even as they exit the national service, noting that all the corps members are winners because they gave their best in the service to the state.

Diri further urged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the state and not to lose faith in Nigeria.

Also, the state Coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Adamu Jiya, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Deployment and Relocation, Mr. Rotimi Abiodun, thanked the governor for the tremendous support for the scheme and for taking the welfare and security of corps members as a top priority.

Bayelsa Rewards Outstanding Corps Members with Cash

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has honoured five National Youth Service Corps members who distinguished themselves during the 2021 Batch B (Stream I and II) service year.

To appreciate their outstanding performance, the corps members were presented with award certificates personally signed by the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and a cash reward of N250,000 to each of the state honour awardees and N200,000 for the Chairman’s Honour Awardees respectively.

Corps member Nkwocha Chukwuemeka Callistus BY/21B/2536 emerged the overall best in the State Honours category, while two others-Olufemi Ebenezer BY/21B/0649, and Chukwuma Sandra Chinwendu BY/21B/0913-came second and third respectively.

Also, corps member Obeta Christian Chukwuebuka BY/12B/0412, and Ogban Peter Obong BY/21B/0121, scooped the Chairman’s Honours Award.

The honorees were adjudged to have performed very well during the orientation course, primary assignment and Community Development Services (CDS)

Speaking during the low-key passing out programme for the 2021 Batch B Stream II corps members in Yenagoa yesterday, the Governor Diri, who was represented by his Executive Assistant on NYSC Matters, Hon Wisdom Richard Poyeri, commended the awardees for their selfless contributions to the development of the state.

Diri particularly commended them for going the extra mile to add value to their host communities, noting that his government will continue to recognise and appreciate outstanding corps members.

The governor congratulated the 2021 Batch Stream II corps members for a successful year, and urged them to continue to be patriotic to the country even as they exit the national service, noting that all the corps members are winners because they gave their best in the service to the state.

Diri further urged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the state and not to lose faith in Nigeria.

Also, the state Coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Adamu Jiya, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Deployment and Relocation, Mr. Rotimi Abiodun, thanked the governor for the tremendous support for the scheme and for taking the welfare and security of corps members as a top priority.