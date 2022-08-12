Asiodu Calls for Sustainable Management of Environment

Ugo Aliogo and Ijeoma Okonji

As part of efforts to address the challenges of climate change, the President of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) Board of Trustees (BoT), Izoma Asiodu, has called for the sustainable management of nature amid the booming population and environmental challenges across the country so that posterity can enjoy a beautiful habitat.

Asiodu disclosed this recently at the 20th annual memorial lecture organised by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) in honour of its founder, late Chief S. L. Edu.

He recalled how the NCF was founded as a result of the friendship between late Edu and the Prince of Netherlands, who was the chairman of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF1), which led him to establish something similar in Nigeria.

The NCF president expressed delight that NCF has been able to sustain the series of lecture in his honour while giving out doctoral research grants to distinguish scholars and future leaders in environmental conservation.

He said: “NCF is called the premier conservation organisation in Nigeria because before it, there was no existing organisation dedicated to wildlife and environmental management in the country.

“Numerous thought leaders and foremost professionals have graced the occasion to talk about issues like sustainable agriculture, desert encroachment, water conservation, faith in the environment, wildlife conservation, and reforestation.

This year’s theme: ‘Only One Earth’, typifies the need for all stakeholders to collaborate towards ensuring that we achieve the various environmental targets set towards climate change mitigation and adaptation.

“As a flagship advocacy tool for NCF, the annual lecture serves as a platform for public discourse on national and global environmental issues. “