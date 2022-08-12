Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Holds Casting for Models 

Mary Nnah

Aspiring models were given the chance to achieve their dreams of becoming renowned international talents during the model casting exercise of Nigeria’s biggest and longest-running festival of African fashion, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) held during the weekend at the iconic Nike Art Gallery, Lagos.

According to its founder, Ms. Ronke Ademiluyi this year’s edition of the show scheduled to hold from September 7th-9th at the Eko Hotel and Suites Victoria Island Lagos, is unique in the sense that two powerful brands – the Lagos Fashion Fair and serial entrepreneur and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani who will be handling an exclusive Masterclass, are collaborating with AFWN for the event.

The collaboration she stressed will change the face of fashion shows in Nigeria.

The model casting exercise, Ademiluyi, noted further, is one of the prerequisites to choosing models for the much-anticipated fashion show. She noted further that part of the criteria for choosing the models was their height, bold look, confidence, and their ability to walk.

“We cast models every year whenever we do the Africa Fashion Week because it enables us to give fresh faces in the industry platforms to showcase their themselves.

“They use the Africa Fashion Week as a spring ball to leap into the fashion industry – models and designers, stylists, makeup artists and so on. So, our platform was created for emerging talents.”

Speaking further on the brand, she said she has been able to sustain by the grace of God and the “never-give-up spirit in her.

“The willingness to keep on going on and on even when doors are shut in your face; that can-do spirit and never-give-up spirit has sustained the brand. And also have a very beautiful and amazing team. No man is an Island, we couldn’t have done it alone”, she noted.

The event will also feature fashion exhibitions and an amazing runway show.