Afarmacco Boss Seeks Data-driven Practice to Boost Poultry Farming

Funmi Ogundare

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afarmacco, Mr. Godfrey Ebetaleye has called on farmers across the country to embrace the use of data to transform the poultry industry saying that the move will go a long way in helping  to manage and measure their farm production trends.

He added that the move will also maximise the effective practice of the poultry business.

Ebetaleye who made this call, reently in Lagos, at the launch of Afarmacco, a web-based app that can help keep data on poultry farming, expressed concern about the lack of tools among poultry farmers saying that it has seriously affected them in making waves in the industry.

According to him, “the farmer producing egg is still selling egg at the rate they sold when prices were on a lower level, so at the end of the day, they end up incurring losses.” 

He noted that the app carries an action planner that helps the farmers to keep track of what and when medication should be given to their fowls.”  

In his remarks, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Poultry Association of Nigeria, Mr. Olusola Olatunbosun, affirmed that with the App,  poultry famers would have the capability of keeping and translating their operations into figures for better management of their farm.

The Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria in Ogun State, Mr. Idowu Asenuga, commended the efforts of the initiator of the app saying, “the arrival of Afarmacco into the poultry industry is timely and has the potential to change the narrative within the sector.”

 A veterinary doctor, Rasheed Macaulay, who represented the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanyan, called for concerted efforts among farmers and government to help rejig the farming system in the country so as to attract more investors.

