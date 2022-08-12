AbdulRazaq: Number of Active Companies in Kwara Has Grown by 87.8% Since I Assumed Office



Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday said the state’s economy has recorded positive gains in the last three years of his administration.



Owing to this, he said the number of active companies in the state has increased from just 41 in 2019, to 77 in 2022, representing an 87.8 per cent increase.

AbdulRazaq who spoke in Ilorin, at at the Annual General Meeting and inauguration of the secretariat of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ilorin chapter, said the increase could be attributed to efforts of his administration to bring inclusive growth to Kwara and make life more worth living for his people.

Quoting a data from the Kwara Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, the Governor however commended the business community for their strategic partnership with the government.



AbdulRazaq said the growth in the number of functional firms has had positive impacts on the standards of living of the people of the state.

The government, according to him, has digitalised many of its processes to improve land administration and other business transactions with positive outcomes for industrial growth in the state, AbdulRazaq said.

AbdulRazaq explained, “From just 41 firms in 2019 to 77 in 2022, the percentage of functional companies in Kwara has grown by at least 87.8 per cent over the last three years.



“From just four skeletal flights in 2019, we now have some 12 flights every day to and from the state capital, Ilorin. Notwithstanding the national economic challenges, I’m impressed by the resilience and consistent growth of the Kwara economy.

“As of July 19, 2022, we had just 15 C of O waiting for printing, with just 46 R of O and 15 Assignments also awaiting printing.

“We have ensured that the government’s processes are done expeditiously. We are similarly working on other proposals to improve the business climate in Kwara.”



AbdulRazaq said rising inflation and security challenges in the country were surmountable with everybody playing their roles, reiterating his administration’s resolve to continue to assist the business community in the State.

He said the government’s commitment was evident in its ease of doing business policy and infrastructural development across the state, as well as its efforts to minimise communal conflicts and strengthen security of lives and properties.



In his remarks, the National President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr Mansur Ahmed, who described MAN as the backbone of economic development and sustainable growth, appreciated the efforts of the AbdulRazaq administration to improve the business climate in Kwara State.

He said, “I have no doubt that (Your Excellency is) aware of the position and significance of the manufacturing sector in our economy.

“I am aware that you have indeed done a lot for the past three years to improve the environment for investors and particularly those in the manufacturing sector. I would like to use this opportunity to thank you for this.



“Manufacturing sector is the backbone of any economy. Because it is a sector that provides and sustains wealth creation.

“It is a sector that provides jobs on a continuous and sustainable basis and it is a sector that drives capacity building and improves economic resilience.”

MAN’s Chairman for Kwara/Kogi States branch, Mr. Bioku Rahman, in his welcome address, appreciated the government for its giant strides and for creating an enabling atmosphere to grow businesses through the creation of Ease of Doing Business Council and other business-friendly policies in the state.