2022 Int Youth Day: She4She Initiative Seeks Collaboration, Praises Victorious Athletes At Commonwealth Games

Frontline foundation and Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), She4She Initiative on Friday has urged young ones across the country to be consciously determined to create impacts in their chosen careers.

The founder, Barrister Peace Oyanbo Owei in a press statement also praised all the athletes that represented Nigeria at the just concluded Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Oyanbo noted that resilience and confidence in their capacities earned them the victories with 12 female athletes headlined by World record holder, Tobi Amusan , Ese Brume and others winning gold medals.

This year’s team: Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating A World For All Ages was apt as she urged the women folks to come together, unite and break barriers and other social factors hindering the realization of their potentials.

Oyanbo added that as a foundation, it will continue to empower women and mentor the young ones so they can be truly independent.

She opined that people of all ages, young and old, middle age should always endeavor to uplift one another towards making the world a better place.

The United Nations on its website stated that towards achieving the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world needs to leverage the full potential of all generations. It urged a collaboration towards fostering successful and equitable intergenerational relations and partnerships.