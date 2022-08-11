WTEC Graduates 43 in Skills Acquisition, Offers Grant

Nosa Alekhuogie

Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (WTEC), recently held the first graduation ceremony for participants of the inaugural cohort of the 2022/2023 cycle of its ‘She Can with ICT programme’ in Lagos, where it celebrated 43 participants in basic skills from different fields.

The cohort was held at the Skills Acquisition Centre of the International Women’s Society of Nigeria (IWS) in Jakande, Lekki, Lagos.

The ceremony was part of the 23rd anniversary and graduation of IWS – Skills Acquisition Centre for all vocational students at the IWS centre for 2022 calendar year. Graduating students received certificates from NABTEB, IWS Skills Centre Certificates, SheCanWithICT (W.TEC Certificate) and ASCEND Tutor Certificates.

The programme, which was a huge success, was graced by Isabella Abia-Okon MVP, IWS Nigeria, Nkoli Obi-Ogbolu, 62nd President IWS, among other dignitaries.

During the ceremony, W.TEC presented a seed grant of N100,000 to Aderinola Odunayo Ajibade, whose proposed business feasibility on the expansion of her pastry business, tagged ‘God’s Choice Services,’ emerged as the most viable business feasibility submitted by her class. The grant was part of W.TEC’s SHE CAN WITH ICT programme done by W.TEC in collaboration with the Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation. The SHE CAN with ICT (Sustaining Her Enterprise, Career and Network) is a W.TEC initiative in collaboration with Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, to improve the productivity and profitability of women-owned businesses, by equipping them with in-depth practical digital technology skills and tools to catalyze their entrepreneurial growth in an increasingly technology-driven business environment.