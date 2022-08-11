  • Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

MTN Set to Boost Broadband Penetration with Home Broadband Services 

Emma Okonji 

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, yesterday in Lagos, launched its Home Broadband services, designed to accelerate broadband penetration across the country. 

The launch of the home broadband services is in alignment with the federal government’s plan to achieve over 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025. With the launch, MTN Home Broadband services will be available to millions of  Nigerian households.

With over 200 million people, Nigeria currently boasts of approximately 44.3 per cent internet connectivity, whereas other African countries, such as South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya, are at 68, 74, and 48 per cent internet penetration, respectively, a development that underscored the need for inceasred broadband access in Nigeria. 

Speaking about the home broadband servicea, the Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Hassan Jaber, said: “At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life; hence our investment in industry-leading connectivity operations.”

General Manager, Fixed Broadband, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said:

“Customers now have enhanced access to dedicated 24/7 support and online channels to place orders for MTN Home Broadband with options for home delivery. They can also enjoy truly unlimited data bundles, longer tenure data plans with the flexibility to share data with multiple users remotely as well as enhanced data subscription channels including myMTN App.”

