KADFUND  Unveiled, Winning Artists Receive Prizes At Maiden Edition



Yinka Olatunbosun

Artist and social entrepreneur, Kunle Adewale, in commemoration of the Kunle Adewale Day 2022, has launched The (KAD) Fund For Social Impact on August 2. The KADFUND is initiated to provide grants for artists and organisations from around the world that run art initiatives to bring about social change in their communities.

Over 58 applications were received from 9 countries including Kenya, Ethiopia, United States, Nigeria, Botswana, Ghana, Egypt, Tanzania and Uganda.

Seven finalists made it to the shortlist, presenting their artistic social development projects to a jury of top professionals from the United Kingdom, United States and Nigeria. The finalists project cut across mental health, maternal health, advocacy for persons living with disabilities, social inclusion, recycling. The art forms include the Japanese origami, radio drama, dance therapy and multimedia art forms.

Oluwatobi Sodimu, a master origamist from Nigeria emerged as the overall winner for the 2022 KADFUND at the Kunle Adewale Day event. Other winners are Esta Richards from Nigeria and Mildred Omino from Kenya.

The winners and the finalists would receive support in form of grants for their community projects, masterclass in grant writing, professional development, and six-month mentoring, media spotlights and mentions, and global fellowship opportunities among many others.

The jurors in attendance at the Kunle Adewale Day include Annie Ruth, Founder, the Eye of the Artists Foundation, Cincinnati Ohio; Ewaniki Brandton, co-owner Soul Palette, Cincinnati Ohio; Katherine Bond, The Partnerships Lead, Atlantic Institute Oxford UK and Oyindamola Fakeye, Director, Center for Contemporary Art Lagos.

KADFUND provides financial aid to creatives to support their community through artistic interventions and meaningful engagements that improves health outcomes, social developments and contribute significantly to the quality of life of the beneficiaries.

Named after the artist, the Kunle Adewale Day is set aside to elevate voices and give others the platform to shine and showcase what they have to the world.

“It is not about being a celebrity but our shared humanity,” Adewale declared during the virtual event. “I want my life to be a key that opens doors of greatness for others. I want to continue to use my greatness to serve humanity regardless of their race, tribe, ethnicity, gender or social and economic status.”

In her welcome address, Dr. Ajike Etumadu, a US-based geriatrician said: ‘Today is a day of reflection for everyone. You need to ask yourself: What am I doing and what am I using my talent for? Where your heart is, is important about your social impact in the world.

Citing Adewale’s example, Dr. Kachi Ekwerike, a leadership expert and lecturer from the Kansas State University in the U.S spoke to the participants, no fewer than 90, drawn from 14 countries on living a life of legacy by making impacts in the lives of others in the community.

Application for the KADFUND for Social Impact was made open on July 2 to artists and organizations that use creative engagements from all over the world. Artists from low-income countries are strongly encouraged to apply as well.

Participants at the Kunle Adewale Day 2022 include members of the Global Brain Health Institute, Trinity College Dublin, University of California San Francisco, The Atlantic Institute, Oxford United Kingdom and the Global Arts in Medicine Fellowship among many others.

Adewale was honored by John Cranley, the Mayor of Cincinnati Ohio, in August 2019 at an event where he declared every August 2nd as the Kunle Adewale Day in the United States. He is a recipient of Global Fellowship awards which include: the Atlantic Fellow of equity in Brain Health, University of California San Francisco; Mandela Washington Fellow of the U.S President Barack Obama; The World Bank Social Inclusion Hero, Commonwealth Youth Award Winner UK to name a few.