  • Thursday, 11th August, 2022

JAMB Releases Results of 2022 UTME Mop-up Examination

Nigeria | 59 seconds ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the recently conducted mop-up examination for 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). This was revealed in a statement issued by the Board Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja yesterday.

Benjamin said the Board had put in placed a user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government.

He said: “To check the results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up examination result conducted on August 6, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send RESULT to 55019. This will be done by using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration, and the result would be returned as a text message.

“Candidates can also print their result from the Board website, www.jamb.gov.ng, after linking their email address to their profile.”

He said the simplified process would also preclude the exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafés that often take advantage of hapless candidates.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.