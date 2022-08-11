FirstBank Rewards Customers With 50m in Verve Card Campaign



Ugo Aliogo

FirstBank Nigeria has urged its customers to take advantage of the Bank’s ongoing Verve Card campaign designed to reward customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card.

The Eight-week promo which ended on 30 March, provided opportunity for 2,601 customers to win various prizes, and the prizes were N20,000 cash prize, N10,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 worth of airtime; power generating sets, refrigerator, cooking gas and the grand prize of a brand-new car.

Speaking at the event, FirstBank’s Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products Chuma Ezirim, stated that with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

He said: “With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the value placed by customers on its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers.

“The promo is aimed at rewarding over 8million verve card holders in the bank. We are doing this in conjunction with the verve card scheme. We are proud as a bank to partner with the verve card scheme. This partnership has spanned over 15years. The essence of the promo is to deepen our relationship with the card holders and ease their financial services needs. Over N50 million has been mapped out for this project. We intend to sustain this partnership because it is part of the programme that we use in targeting our customers. This is reward programme where we are rewarding the loyalty of our customers, and using the opportunity to let Nigerians know the importance of using card to transact. It is not a Cooperative Social Responsibility (CSR).”

The promo rewarded customers on a weekly and monthly basis. In every week of the promo, 200 customers performed a minimum of two transactions with their Verve debit card, which gave them opportunity to win N10,000.00 worth of airtime, cash prizes of N10,000 and N20,000.

Furthermore, 100 customers who performed a minimum of eight transactions within four weeks with their card were rewarded with either a generator set, refrigerator, gas cooker or N50,000 cash prize every four weeks.

A Grand prize of a brand-new car was won by a lucky customer who performed a minimum of 16 transactions during the campaign period.