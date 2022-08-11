Delta Set for 1st KickBoxing Championship in Asaba

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Diamond Superstars National Open male and female Kickboxing Championship scheduled to hold between August 15 and 21, 2022 at the Delta State Sports Complex in Asaba.

Secretary General of the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria (kBFN), Mr. Olalekan Faseesin, disclosed this in Lagos yesterday.

He hinted that the championship is inconjuntion with the the Delta State Sports Commission and the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria, and is being sponsored by Nigerian global ring Superstar, LovethPatra Ekufu.

Popularly known as “Nigerian Terminator” due to her combativeness while inside the ring, Ekufu remains the first African female Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts world Champion.

Ekufu’s global ring achievement include, two-time kickboxing world champion, three-time Mix Martial Arts(MMA) world champion, 25 times kickboxing champion, five time National Boxing Champion, African Wushu champion and two time Muay Thai National champion to mention a few , thereby earning herself the honour of being the most decorated African female fighter of all time at the world stage.

However, President of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Wilson Okon, has praised Ekufu for giving back to the society that made her by sponsoring the championship

With August 15 set aside as the arrival date, the Diamond Superstars championship will kickstart with a seminar on August 16 and 17 to pave way for the championship proper slated from 18 to 20 with 21 fixed as departure date