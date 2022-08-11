‘Cydene Mobile App Will Boost Adoption of LPG in Nigeria’

Emma Okonji

The Chief Executive Officer of Cydene Energy, Skalid Obi, has said the company will be boosting the adoption of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) across households in Nigeria, with its Cydene Express Mobile App that was recently launched in Lagos.

In his welcome address at the launch of the Cydene Express Mobile App, Obi noted that the company was prompted to build an app having realised a gap in accessing and paying for household utilities from the comfort of the homes of the consumers.

According to Obi, “At Cydene Energy, we have built a socially inclusive app that can accomodate Nigerians. From this app, Nigerians can now securely purchase utilities while maintaining comfort and maximising productivity.

“We realised the need to own the management system inother to understand the logistics of delivering services from merchants to the consumers.”

With the launch of the app, the federal government’s effort to boost LPG adoption as cooking fuel via National LPG Expansion Plan (NLEIP) will receive a boost, Obi said.

Delivering a keynote address at the product launch, Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, acknowledged that, “globally, disruptions have become the order of the day and technology is at the heart of that disruption.”

Executive Vice-Chairman of Techno Oil Ltd, Nkechi Obi, while delivering her goodwill message, commended the Chief Executive Officer of Cydene Energy, for his tenacity and commitment to bridging the gap in delivering utility services to Nigerian households.