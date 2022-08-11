  • Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

‘Cydene Mobile App Will Boost Adoption of LPG in Nigeria’

Business | 31 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The Chief Executive Officer of Cydene Energy, Skalid Obi, has said the company will be boosting the adoption of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) across households in Nigeria, with its Cydene Express Mobile App that was recently launched in Lagos. 

In his welcome address at the launch of the Cydene Express Mobile App, Obi noted that the company was prompted to build an app having realised a gap in accessing and paying for household utilities from the comfort of the homes of the consumers. 

According to Obi, “At Cydene Energy, we have built a socially inclusive app that can accomodate Nigerians. From this app, Nigerians can now securely purchase utilities while maintaining comfort and maximising productivity. 

“We realised the need to own the management system inother to understand the logistics of delivering services from merchants to the consumers.”

With the launch of the app, the federal government’s effort to boost LPG adoption as cooking fuel via National LPG Expansion Plan (NLEIP) will receive a boost, Obi said. 

Delivering a keynote address at the product launch, Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, acknowledged that, “globally, disruptions have become the order of the day and technology is at the heart of that disruption.” 

Executive Vice-Chairman of Techno Oil Ltd, Nkechi Obi, while delivering her goodwill message, commended the Chief Executive Officer of Cydene Energy, for his tenacity and commitment to bridging the gap in delivering utility services to Nigerian households.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.