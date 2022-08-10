Rotary Club of Festac Central gets new president

The Rotary Club of Festac Central has inducted a new president, Rotarian Eucharia Ndudirim to run its affairs for the next one year, in a colorful event that held over the weekend.

The event which held in Festac was a combination of an award ceremony and the investiture of the new president.

Ndudirim’s investiture as the 11th President of the club brought together dignitaries from all works of life who came to celebrate with the serial entrepreneur.

In her inaugural address unveiled plans for the Rotary year.

She said: “We shall continue to embark on strategic partnership with governments, organizations, philantrophists and humanitarians, in order to achieve the set goals for the rotary and years to come.

“I implore the rest of us to support projects and adopt one or more of them and money contributed shall be used judiciously and we shall keep you updated with the projects as we execute them.

She had earlier said during an interview on the side that she out to contribute her quota to the betterment of society and will build on the successes of the outgoing president.

Dignitaries who spoke described her as a capable hand who will ensure that the plans for the year she will be in charge are attained.

Some of the projects she intends to embark upon are: restoration of a teenager’s eye sight, fibroid surgery for 10 women, establishment of a dialysis center, renovation of toilets amongst others.