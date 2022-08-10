Most Popular Stud Earring Design in 2022

Did you know that this earring design is one of the most popular? It really is. There probably isn’t a jewellery box that doesn’t have a pair of these accessories in it. And all because they are very comfortable, and despite their size perfectly complement any image: from street to evening.

We follow the novelties of the world’s catwalks. It was hard not to notice that this year one of the most popular options was gold stud earrings. FJewellery has prepared a review of the five most popular models with photos. So, here they are.

Double punch.

Who says earrings can only look beautiful from the front? This model is perfect in every way! It’s not new, but it’s definitely one of the top positions. This year they’ve gotten a bolder, more dramatic look. The front of the earring looks minimalist. It doesn’t have to be larger than the earlobe. The back, which for many years served as a lock and was hidden, is now decorated, can be encrusted with precious minerals and protrudes far beyond the lobe. Compare the classic and modern approaches to design. It’s a find!

Earrings with a stud lock.

This year’s best option looks flawless in any look. On the runway, we were able to see two options that are sure to appear on the red carpet and among bloggers soon. Giant half rings with a stiletto lock are the favourites. Also popular will be rings encrusted with diamonds on a stiletto lock. They look the best. The best choices are yellow and white gold. Your choice depends on where you plan to go: to the office or a party.

Earrings of a unique shape.

And it’s not about cats and dogs. It’s more about abstract shapes. Of course, the floral motif is on trend. It can be leaves, buds, flowers or other forms remotely resembling a floral motif. The second line is graphic earrings that have an abstract shape. They can be made simply in gold. And this is an inexpensive option. Or encrusted with diamonds, and the price won’t be huge either. They are a great addition to your casual look.

Earrings with one diamond.

This is always a winning option. Among the entire assortment, choose something unusual. This season, oval gemstones or more freakishly shaped minerals are trending. Among the latter, jewellers refer to minerals of any shape, except for round ones. For example, it may be a marquise, cushion or pear cut.

Jewellery with one mineral.

A classic option. They look neat on the ear and attract attention with their shine. This model is not distinguished by the refinement of design. The main role is played by the precious stone. It can be any mineral, but especially popular are diamonds, sapphires (especially blue ones), and rubies. The main thing is to choose the right type of cut, in which the gemstone will sparkle. This option has stood the test of time. If you choose jewellery in the “put it on and forget it” style, this is it.

