Makinde Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday  made a minor reshuffle of his cabinet, by assigning new portfolios to two commissioners.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, shortly after the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

According to the statement, the governor has directed Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, to take over the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs from Mr. Bayo Lawal, who will  henceforth  be in charge of the Ministry of Trades, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, hitherto under the control of Olaleye.

“In attendance at the meeting was the Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal, who attended the meeting for the first time after he was sworn in as the Deputy Governor of Oyo State.

“The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Segun Ogunwuyi, were also in attendance,” the statement read operations support.

