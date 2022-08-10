JAMB Releases Results of 2022 UTME Mop-up Examination

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of the recently conducted mop-up examination for 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). This was revealed in a statement by the board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Wednesday. Benjamin said the board had put in placed a user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government. “To check the results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Mop-Up Examination result conducted on August 6, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send RESULT to 55019. “This will be done by using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message. “Candidates can also print their result from the board’s website- www.jamb.gov.ng after linking their email address to their profile,” he said. Benjamin said the simplified process would also preclude the exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafés that often take advantage of hapless candidates.