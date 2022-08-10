Ekiti to Arrest, Prosecute Those Assaulting Revenue Officers

Victor Ogunje



The Ekiti State Government has disclosed its readiness to henceforth prosecute those harassing the state Revenue Officers in the cause of performing their lawful duties.

The state government said the recurrent cases of assault being launched against the officers were negatively affecting the state drives to increase the revenue generating profile of Ekiti State.

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Olumuyiwa Ogunmilade, gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti yesterday at the closing ceremony of the one-week induction programme organised for newly recruited staff of the service.

He condemned the recent attacks on some revenue officials while discharging their official assignments at some locations in Ado Ekiti metropolis, saying such wouldn’t be tolerated.

Ogunmilade said: “The state government would no longer tolerate any form of assault, intimidation, or harassment under any guise on revenue officials, and any person or group of persons caught would face the full weight of the law.

“Ekiti State is working hard to ensure that it increases its IGR and it has set about N1.5billion target monthly before the end of the year and no one will be allowed to derail this focus.

“There is a general shortfall in the level of revenue accruing to all states from the federation accounts and all the states must think outside the box to generate from the state to meet its statutory obligations to the people.

“So, we consider whoever insults or assaults our revenue staff as economic saboteurs, and we will deal decisively with such people.”

The IRS boss charged the newly employed staff of the agency to ensure that knowledge acquired during the week-long induction reflect in their service to tax payers and the state government at large.

In her submission, the Chairman, state House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugba, said the state Assembly would continue to give the agency the needed support to boost the internally generated revenue of the state.