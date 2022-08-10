  • Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

Diri Urges Community Leaders to Make LG Headquarters Hospitable for Council Operations

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago


Olusegun Samuel, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has tasked local government headquarters host communities leaders to ensure that their communities are hospitable and habitable for local government area chairmen to reside and run the councils to enable grassroots development.

This charge was given at the Ekeremor Local Government Area secretariat, where Diri inaugurated a project undertaken by the council.

While commending Dr. Bertola Perekeme-led administration of Ekeremor LGA for the completion of projects initiated by his predecessors and initiating new ones, Diri expressed hope that governance would have a touch of continuity at the grassroots.

The governor urged Bayelsans to resist the temptation of pull-down syndrome and unwholesome attack on perceived political opponents, especially as elections draw closer.

Reacting to challenges and requests presented by the local government chairman  in his welcome address, the governor directed affected ministries to commence the process of constructing an access road to link the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road at Isampou; construction of a pavilion and renovation of secondary school building in Ekeremor.

He further directed the release of funds to Ekeremor LGA for payment of 2016 arrears of workers.

Earlier in his address, Perekeme had highlighted challenges confronting the council, but thanked the governor for his high level supervision and painstaking reforms that improved the financial management of councils which resulted in the execution of projects by his administration, including the new chairman’s office complex, which was inaugurated yesterday.

The council chairman, Perekeme, said after clearing backlog of inherited debts aside monies for allowances and severance package, his administration was leaving behind a savings of over N130million.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.