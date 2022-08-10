Buhari Mourns Veteran Journalist, John Chiahemen

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of a former Reuters Bureau Chief for Nigeria, John Chiahemen, extending deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, including everyone in the various media organizations where he worked.

The President, in a statement issyed Wednesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, recalled that as a veteran newsman with the reputable international news agency and Editor of Reuters Africa, Chiahemen was respected for his brilliant contributions and editorial role of covering news about Africa from a business and development perspective, beyond the narrow stereotypes of disaster and poverty.

He expressed belief that the remarkable legacies left behind by one of Nigeria’s most accomplished journalists will continue to inspire current and upcoming members of the fourth estate of the realm.

President Buhari, therefore, prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.