Bitnob Signs Iheanacho as Brand Ambassador

Kunle Adewale

Bitnob, a leading Bitcoin company, has signed Super Eagles and Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as its brand ambassador.

With this move, Bitnob further strengthens it commitment to the marriage of football and bitcoin in its effort to deepen the adoption of Bitcoin on the continent. Like football, Bitcoin brings the world together regardless of race, gender, religion or sex.

In May 2022, Bitnob signed a multi-year partnership with the League Management Company (LMC)as an Elite sponsor of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Bernard Parah, CEO of Bitnob said; “To us, Bitcoin is about Freedom. Freedom from rules and limitations that seek to keep us down, and limit how we access and spend our own money.

“Rising from humble beginnings, Kelechi has grown to become a force not just here in Nigeria, but across the world. That’s the promise of Bitnob. You have the power to live without limits; to start in your little corner and shake the world. That’s freedom”, says Bernard.

Today, Nigeria suffers from a series of financial limitations, such as limits on online payments, slow and costly remittance services, inflation and more. Leveraging Bitcoin, Bitnob is delivering freedom to its users from these limitations.

According to Iheanacho, “As a senior man, I have found a senior way in Bitnob to take charge of my money. I believe Bitcoin is the future of money and Bitnob makes it easy for everyone to commence their Bitcoin journey with as little as $1”.

Iheanacho further stated that “I am from the streets, and I always long to be a part of a solution that empowers people. I believe Bitcoin is a true empowerment tool and I am excited to be partnering Bitnob to bring this to millions of people on my continent”.

Bitnob not only empowers individuals to take charge of their money but also enables businesses to become global by accepting payments in Bitcoin through its business product.