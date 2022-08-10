Atiku Support Group Urges Voters to Elect President That Will Address Their Challenges

Chuks Okocha

A group under the aegis of The Atiku Youth Wing has urged eligible voters, especially the youths to be actively involved in the 2023 general elections by electing a president that would address their concerns.

The group in support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, made the call in Abuja yesterday, at a press conference titled, “the wings of the unifier,” addressed by its National Team Leader, Kalgo Ibrahim.

Ibrahim appealed to all Nigerians, “facing the heat of the current challenges, to rise to the occasion in electing credible leader for the sake of the country.”

Expressing confidence in Atiku’s experience to fix Nigeria, Ibrahim said the welfare and well-being of Nigeria youths remained paramount in the PDP programme and Atiku when elected.

These according to Ibrahim include proper placement of youths and women on well-deserved positions in the national leadership ranks, as clearly established in PDP manifesto being the passion of Abubakar

He assured Nigerians youths that Atiku’s promise of allocating 40 per cent of political appointment to the youth and women would not be an empty promise on the paper.

“We acknowledge that many are wounded and marginalised youths of Nigeria, but your tears and troubles will be wiped away by the absolute commitment and creative concerns as manifested in the youth friendly PDP manifesto.

“This will be done taking into consideration the now incessant and prolonged industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

“We want to accordingly, assure our brothers and sisters that with the victory of Atiku Abubakar at the polls come 2023 general elections, there will be a complete reversal of this perennial cases of strike.

“The strike that have crippled effective development of our youth and relevant efforts at showcasing their diverse God-given talents with every sincere commitment.

“Commitment in the educational training and exploration of the amazing and awesome huge potential lying dormant in we the Nigeria youths; even this will be conclusively addressed with due attention to re-launch Nigerian youth to global relevance, where they truly belong,” Ibrahim said.

IIbrahi, who urged Nigerian youths to maintain peace and be patriotic as they go into the campaign period, pledged that the youth wing would deal with issues based on constructive criticism and format.

He also urged youth to visit the organisation’s portal to register their membership in support of Atiku mandate for 2023.

He said the aim of the group was to mobilise grassroots support for Atiku Abubakar, raise an army of passionate youth and students for Abubakar.

“It is also to help create an effective and efficient communication link with millions of eligible voters cut across all the polling units in Nigeria;

“To strategically identify and win over a reasonable number of eligible voters in each polling unit using the Atiku’s youth wing structure,” he said.