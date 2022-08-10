AMDM, Others to Stream Tiwa Savage’s London Concert to 120m African Youths

Multi-award winning Nigerian singing sensation, Tiwa Savage, is streaming to a limit of 120 million Airtel TV mobile phone patrons in Africa, the final leg of her ‘Water and Garri’ live performance on Saturday 13th August from London’s O2 Brixton Academy arena, at 21.00 hours, WAT.

In collaboration with UMG Africa, Kiswe and Nigerian streaming innovator, AMDM Africa, Tiwa has decided African youths can watch her live from London, via Airtel TV, without paying the normal 5 US dollar charge patrons outside Africa are required to pay, by simply downloading the Airtel TV App.

Tiwa Savage, when asked why she removed the subscription charge for African youths, said; “I empathize with the cost of living struggle that African youths are facing every day to make ends meet. If I can bring youths some joy for a few hours and remove the subscription fee for at least one of my shows, then let it be my way of giving back to my fans who have elevated my career to where I am now”.

Tiwa Savage is the first female African Afro-beats artist, in history to headline at the world famous O2 Brixton Academy in London.

Dr. Adrian Ogun, CEO of AMDM Africa, who championed the concept of a subsidized mobile phone ‘cloud’ stream said it is to enable African youths to watch international performances of Afro-beat stars, added;

“What Tiwa Savage and her manager Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna, UMG Africa and Airtel TV are doing to bring succour to youths across the African continent is laudable, as an example of ‘servant leadership. I hope other leading Afro-beat and sporting stars will work with us at AMDM Africa to democratize, for African youths, access to the performances of African international entertainment heroes, as we harness the power of the internet to lower financial barriers to participation.

“The CEOs of Airtel and UMG Africa, Segun Ogunsanya and Sipho Dlamini, respectively should also be commended for their exemplary support of Tiwa Savage’s vision for the inclusion of African youth in the viewership of international live performances”, said Dr. Ogun

Tiwa Savage is arguably the most followed Nigerian female artist on social media.

